The Athena Project is now called Forspoken

The “Athena Project” became “Forspoken”. Luminous Production’s work is being shown in a promising trailer.

Square Enix and Luminous Production have released a new trailer for the role-playing game “Project Athia”, now called “Forspoken”. The title for PC and PlayStation 5 will be released in 2022. Additionally, some new information about “Forspoken” has been mentioned. “The young heroine suddenly finds herself in the dangerous land of Athena, where she must learn to use magical skills in order to survive. On an incomparable journey, she must face frightening opponents and endure treacherous tests,” the statement read.

About forspoken