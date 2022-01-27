The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream features an innovative new combat system • Nintendo Connect

Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and developer GUST Studios reveal more information about the new combat system Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of a Mysterious Dream. The latest installment of the popular Atelier series will be released in Europe on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. There is a new trailer with the opening of “Syndetos” for Suzuyo. You can watch it here:

Features for the first time in the Atelier series Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of a Mysterious Dream Via a combat system where you can immediately start fighting multiple fantasy monsters without loading times or separate screens, so combat and exploration blend seamlessly. In this new combat system, up to six team members can team up in multi-role battles, forming two teams: the “attack team” in the front and the “support team” in the back.

In addition, both teams can attack together using double actions, or one team performs an attack while the other team prepares its next attack.

Built-in photo mode allows you to capture your favorite in-game scenes, such as beautiful environments, party members, Roytale residents, and many different monsters! A variety of editing features allow players to create memorable images of Sophie’s epic journey.

Who’s the physical version of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of a Mysterious Dream As a first edition, he’ll get a special reversible cover for the game and a bonus decal with exclusive NOCO artwork. If you purchase the game within the first two weeks of release, you’ll also get Sophie’s Comfy and Casual costume as a limited-time bonus