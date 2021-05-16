Keystone 1/2 In the final ritual of a Covid 19 victim in India, a person holds a mango wood in his hand. (Icon image)

Minutes before her cremation, a 76-year-old woman woke up to her family’s amazement. Dead Blue, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, just received its last batch. Suddenly she started crying and opened her eyes, according to reports “dewA today ».

The woman, who was known as Chakontala Gaekwad, was isolated at home. Her condition worsened. The family took her to a hospital in Maharashtra, central India, on May 10. The family tried in vain to get a hospital bed for them. The patient had to wait in the car, lost consciousness and stopped moving.