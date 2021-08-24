World

The 67-year-old brought hundreds of thousands of euros

August 24, 2021
Esmond Barker

There are also many different cryptocurrency scams.

The man transferred tens of thousands of euros to an online trading platform in 2018 — hoping to make gains in cryptocurrency prices, Lower Franconia police headquarters announced Tuesday in Würzburg.

The scammers pretended to help

READ  At least 41 people killed in a serious train accident in Taiwan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *