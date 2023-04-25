That’s why it’s so dangerous in Sudan right now

But what is the conflict and why has the situation escalated?

In 2019, President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown. Then the country was led by a provisional government. However, not for long.

In 2021, there is a coup d’état of the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. A transitional council has assumed the presidency of the government since then.

Recently, however, the army and the RSF have been fighting fierce battles. Why? The background is a power struggle between the ruler of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces.

It is said that they moved their forces to the north and to the capital, Khartoum, without their consent. Then the situation escalated and fighting broke out. It was not clear who fired the first shot.

The bloody conflict has already claimed the lives of more than 100 civilians. Two tourists from Germany had to experience firsthand how wild things are in the country.

The couple wanted to travel across Sudan on foot, but then they were surprised by the escalation in Khartoum. “Artillery shots and cannonballs could be heard all around us,” they describe their experiences to “The Picture.” Some of the heavily armed soldiers were only 13 or 14 years old.

The couple had to stay in a hotel for a week – without electricity and running water. Then they managed to escape with the help of local residents.