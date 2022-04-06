Thales opens its sixth center for cybersecurity operations in Morocco to serve the African continent

Thales has opened a new Cyber ​​Security Operations Center (SOC) in Morocco, the sixth in its international network. This center will provide real-time protection against cyber attacks in the country and across the African continent.

This press release contains multimedia content. Watch the full ad here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005114/ar/

Tweet embed

The digital transformation The African community, which is evident in the widespread use of mobile payments across the continent and the increase in remote work due to the health crisis, has significantly affected Africa’s vulnerability to cyber attacks. While businesses, departments and individuals are becoming increasingly intertwined, this trend must be accompanied by an increase in the level of protection in order to be able to counter the proliferation and sophistication of attacks. Outside of finance, all sectors are affected, including the most important, such as government services, but also water, energy and communications.

Plus single powers New legal framework African companies to equip themselves with a cybersecurity monitoring system. Thus, Thales, which is already in Morocco, is strengthening its cyber expertise on the continent.

Operations Centers (SOCs) have 24/7 capabilities to detect and analyze threats and provide responses consistent with the country’s cybersecurity policies and infrastructure. The six SOCs in Canada, France, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and now Morocco are forming an international network that will Model “Follow the Sun” It operates and supports more than a hundred customers around the world with a high degree of responsiveness and flexibility.

“Thales is proud to enhance its expertise and know-how in the field of cyber security in Morocco. The launch of this Security Operations Center demonstrates the group’s commitment to supporting the development of security facilities in Africa while optimally meeting the needs of its customers. In addition to our analytical capabilities, we provide companies with access to a hybrid advisory and monitoring solution for their activities. , demonstrating our commitment to the long-term promotion of skills and independence.” Hicham Alaj, Managing Director of Thales Morocco.

Thales offers its customers more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, in particular SOC solutions, combined with a wide range of solutions: cyber auditing and consulting, integration of cybersecurity solutions developed by Thales, as well as solutions from leading providers, penetration testing simulations and attacks Red team.

In Africa, the group supports its clients in complying with regulations and technical processes, assessing and maturing cyber risks, investigating and anticipating cyber crises and neutralizing complex attacks.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high-tech company that invests in digital and deep technology innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing – to ensure a future… we can all trust and is vital to the development of our societies. The group delivers solutions, services and products that help its clients – businesses, organizations, and governments – in defense, aviation, transportation, digital identity and security to fulfill their critical missions by empowering people at the center of all decision-making processes.

With 81,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €16.2 billion in 2021.

visit

Thales Group



Cyber ​​Security Operations Center | Thales Group

The source language in which the original text is published is the official and authorized version. Translations will be included for better understanding. Only the language version originally published is legally valid. Therefore, compare the translations with the original language version of the publication.

View the original on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005114/ar/

Media contact



Thales, Media Relations



Tariq Suleiman



[email protected]

Thales, Media Relations



Marion Bonet



[email protected]



+33 6 60 38 48 92

Copyright © Business Wire, Inc.

Usage Notice

This article is not editorial content of AFP. AFP is not responsible for the accuracy of the content. If you have any questions about the content of this notice, please contact the person mentioned in the text.