Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn threatens to have an epileptic fit

It is said that King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has not paid any taxes for four years. Now he can face the seizure.

It is said that King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has not paid any second house tax in Germany for about four years. Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lives in a luxury villa in Bavaria.

But the king does not want to pay the weak second home tax. Not mine at all! Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, better known as Rama X, lives a royal life in Bavaria. But the 68-year-old doesn’t seem to want to pay for it. According to Bild, Rama X owes the municipality of Tutzing in Bavaria about 440,000 Franken! How do they come? very easy! Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand, lives in a luxury villa in Bavaria. – d b a The controversial king is the owner of a luxury villa in Stolberg. Property near Lake Starnberg. Living space: about 1,400 square meters with at least 15 rooms. The area of ​​the property itself is 5600 square meters. A generous second home tax must be paid on this particular property. Problem: Maha Vajiralongkorn wasn’t supposed to pay them since 2018. Mayor Marilyn Greenwald (59) told BILD: “The municipality sets its second home tax as soon as it acquires full knowledge of the taxable facts.” Controversial Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. – Corner stone He went on to say, “Of course, all procedures are carried out legally by the administration.” It means in plain language: Rama X has to pay, otherwise he may be threatened with seizure!

