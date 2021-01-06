Texas expected to hire Nick Casereo

Nick Casereo Interview For the cheetahs Texans GM jobs today, but traveled to Houston for the Texas meeting. And the CEO of the Patriots might be willing to take the big leap.

Texas is expected to hire Casereo as its next GM, according to John MacLean of the Houston Chronicle (On Twitter). While nothing is finished, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canvora notes (On TwitterThe chances of Caserio returning to New England next season can be classified as “little or no”. The Caserio interview in Houston produced a “real promise,” according to a report by Adam Shifter and Chris Mortensen from ESPN.com (Via Twitter).

That step is on its way to happening, with Ian Rapoport and Tom Bellisero of NFL.com Twitter Texas has already focused on Caserio and Notice Ben Folin in the Boston Globe The deal is being finalized. His departure will leave Dave Ziegler Such as Bill BelischikFirst Lieutenant, although the Bronco – who gave Ziegler the start of the NFL – I asked for an interview with General Motors. Bates lost Osenfort Mountains To Titans last year.

Of course, Caserio has a long history with Texas. The team wanted to appoint him in 2019, but his unusual contract the Patriots prevented such a move. However, it is It resurfaced on the Texas radar distance Bill O’BrienShooting at the beginning of the season. Caserio has worked with the current executive vice president of Texas Jack Easterby In New England and still close to a former Patriots employee. Easter is It is believed to hold a lot of influence Regarding which direction Texas goes with this rental.

Now, 45, Caserio has been with the Patriots for the past 20 years. distance Scott Bewley He went to Kansas City in 2009, and Caserio rose to a major role as Bleachik’s right-hand man. He has been with the team for each of his six Super Bowl titles. The Patriots and Cacerio reached another extension agreement in February 2020.

If Caserio gets this job, he’ll get into an interesting situation. O’Brien’s short tenure at GM included a handful of clichéd and criticized deals, and one of them – Larmy Tonsil Deal – Leaves Texas without their picks in the first or second round. Miami is ranked 3rd in Houston’s overall selection. Reactivating this list would be a huge achievement, but Texas hiring a CEO who has followed for years would be a big step as well.

Image courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.