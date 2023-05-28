Teufel Rockster Air is currently €100 cheaper – with free shipping

The Rockster Air is Teufel’s smaller party box, but by no means less. In the test, he was satisfied with the rich sound. Not only do you get the box cheaper than usual, Teufel also covers the shipping costs. All you have to do is enter the code VKF-BCU6-UWI into the shopping cart. So get it fast while you can still save.
Don’t forget to enter the code VKF-BCU6-UWI in the shopping cart:
Convincing sound and plenty of features – Teufel Rockster Air
The Teufel Rockster Air may not be the largest of Teufel party boxes, but it still comes with a powerful battery and plenty of inputs. Even without an app, Teufel makes it easy for you to operate the Rockster Air. This is ensured by large handles. With them, you can adjust the volume of all sources individually and adjust them adequately for your needs. In addition to Bluetooth, the box can also receive signals via jack and XLR and thus amplify a microphone or guitar, for example. Or raise your voice when it’s karaoke time.
The Rockster Air is also convincing in terms of sound and proves to be suitable for outdoor sound reinforcement. In our tests, this “compact” amplifier was able to achieve a really good 8.4 in the overall rating. Small drawback: the weight of nearly 15 kg is too high. A high-quality carrying strap is included for mid-distance control with the “mini” party box.
We liked it in testing on the Teufel Rockster Air—not so much
- Sound suitable for outdoor use
- Simple operation on the device
- Inputs for microphone and instruments
- Remote control included
Conclusion: Strike Now?
Are you looking for a new partyaux that you can bring to every BBQ and party? Then Rockster Air is a real recommendation for you. Currently you can save 100 euros and shipping costs. If the box meets your needs, you’d better pick it up quickly:
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”