Faro (dpa) – Scotland achieved a wonderful victory over Gibraltar about a week and a half before the opening match of the European Championship against Germany. Following the news that centre-forward Lyndon Dykes was unavailable for the European Football Championship due to injury, the Scots only managed a 2-0 (0-0) win in Faro – 203rd in the current world rankings.

Shortly afterwards, England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 (0-0). The goals came just over an hour later at St James’ Park in Newcastle. Cole Palmer made the score 1-0 from a penalty kick in the 60th minute, and Trent Alexander-Arnold (85) scored the second goal for the English team before Bayern striker Harry Kane also scored. The Three Lions captain came on as a substitute shortly after the first goal and scored his own in the 89th minute.

For the Scots, Ryan Christie scored the opening goal for the Scots in the 58th minute after the first half ended in a goalless draw. In the 85th minute, Che Adams made the score at least 2-0.

The Scottish national team will meet Germany, host of the European Championship, on June 14 in Munich. Before that, the team will play a final friendly match against Finland next Friday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The team’s top scorer, Dykes, was injured during training and will not be available for national coach Steve Clarke in the European Championship finals. The other opponents in Group A are Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).

