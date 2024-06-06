June 6, 2024

Test matches – Scotland stumbles against Gibraltar – Kane’s goal for England – Sports

Eileen Curry June 6, 2024 2 min read

Faro (dpa) – Scotland achieved a wonderful victory over Gibraltar about a week and a half before the opening match of the European Championship against Germany. Following the news that centre-forward Lyndon Dykes was unavailable for the European Football Championship due to injury, the Scots only managed a 2-0 (0-0) win in Faro – 203rd in the current world rankings.

Shortly afterwards, England beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 (0-0). The goals came just over an hour later at St James’ Park in Newcastle. Cole Palmer made the score 1-0 from a penalty kick in the 60th minute, and Trent Alexander-Arnold (85) scored the second goal for the English team before Bayern striker Harry Kane also scored. The Three Lions captain came on as a substitute shortly after the first goal and scored his own in the 89th minute.

For the Scots, Ryan Christie scored the opening goal for the Scots in the 58th minute after the first half ended in a goalless draw. In the 85th minute, Che Adams made the score at least 2-0.

The Scottish national team will meet Germany, host of the European Championship, on June 14 in Munich. Before that, the team will play a final friendly match against Finland next Friday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The team’s top scorer, Dykes, was injured during training and will not be available for national coach Steve Clarke in the European Championship finals. The other opponents in Group A are Switzerland (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).

See also  Höfl-Riesch celebrates his birthday in the USA - and extends it by several hours

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240603-99-263519/3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Jannik Sinner becomes the new No. 1 – the first Italian ever

June 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Paul Wolfsberg thrilled Nate with a 2-1 win over England

June 5, 2024 Eileen Curry
4 min read

Obviously, the Swiss team wins over Estonia

June 5, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Savings in the current budget • The Berlin Senate should save in the current 2024 budget. This also applies to science. In order to achieve the goal of saving, Senator Chibura resorts to relying on the reserves of the three major universities.

June 6, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Test matches – Scotland stumbles against Gibraltar – Kane’s goal for England – Sports

June 6, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Fan Control for Windows: Fan Control also shows temperatures in Fahrenheit

June 6, 2024 Gilbert Cox
6 min read

The Starliner spacecraft is launched to the International Space Station for the first time with astronauts – News

June 6, 2024 Esmond Barker