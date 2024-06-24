June 24, 2024

Test matches before the European Nations Cup – “Orange” raises enthusiasm after the break against Canada – Sports

Eileen Curry June 24, 2024 5 min read
Test matches before the European Nations Cup – "Orange" raises the pressure after the break against Canada


The Netherlands is preparing for the European Championship through the preparatory match against Canada. Al-Fatal wins 4-0 in Rotterdam.

legend:

He led the Netherlands to victory

Jeremy Frimpong and Memphis Depay.

Keystone/Patrick Post

Ronald Koeman’s Bonds side won their first test match in preparation for the European Championship against Canada 4-0 in Rotterdam on Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremy Frimpong, who won the German double, made it 1-0 through Memphis Depay (50th) and then scored himself (57th) to make the score 2-0. Substitute Wout Weghorst (63′) also succeeded in achieving the second goal before Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (83′) scored the final point.

The Netherlands now train on Monday against Iceland, which will also be held in Rotterdam, with favorable winds. In the European Championship, Elftal will first face Poland on June 16 in Hamburg. France and Austria are also the favorites in the difficult fourth group.


MLO/Agencies

