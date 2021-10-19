Test: Apple iPad mini 6 (2021)

It is not easy to determine the reason for this: but the little one exudes an unusual charm.

After a long period of downtime, the iPad mini is getting an update that has washed itself away. Its design fits seamlessly with the 12.9-inch or 11-inch iPad Pro, but only 8.3 inches in diameter.

iPad mini in direct comparison

First, let’s tackle the question of what the iPad mini can’t do compared to the iPad Pro, because there isn’t much: the biggest difference is the lack of a ProMotion screen, Apple’s marketing term for the 120Hz variable repetition rate. With the iPad mini, the end of the line was reached at 60Hz. This is used at the higher frame rate, and gets noticed at first – but it’s too little to be seriously disturbed. Because screen size plays a major role in the impression: ProMotion looks more interesting on the iPad Pro with 12.9 inches than on the iPhone 13 Pro with 6.1 inches.

Otherwise, there is nothing to complain about on the screen. It’s fully laminated and activates when you touch it – but unlike iPhones, it doesn’t wake up if you hold it up. P3’s extended color space is fully covered so photos and videos shine in the best possible light. Above all, it supports Apple’s True Tone technology, where the color adapts to the ambient light. The impression created is too cute to describe; You have to experience it.

The placement of the icons is noticeable – especially when you select the large app icons in the Home & Dock setting. The empty space on the edge of the screen is a bit big for my taste – but that means nothing.

Touch ID and other smart buttons

Whether the second big difference is an advantage or a disadvantage is entirely up to personal judgment. Instead of the Face ID face scanner, the iPad mini uses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, which is built into the standby button. This will be an obvious plus point with today’s iPhone; But since the iPad doesn’t open much with the mask on, this is put into perspective.

Touch ID works great and practical without delay. The finger does not need to be passed over the standby button; Simply commenting is enough. The only thing that can slow down this technique is muscle memory. Used to facial recognition, I regularly found myself staring at the iPad mini waiting for something to happen. Or I complied with the request to enter the code because sometimes all Apple devices want to see it. It was enough to hold your finger for a while.

Get used to: the face is not good for unlocking

A typical apple. A very typical side detail for Apple: if the iPad mini is installed in landscape format, then the volume buttons will be on the side: the top makes the sound louder, of course, the bottom is quieter. If the device is rotated 180 degrees, the two buttons automatically switch their functions so that the top button continues to raise the volume. Those who are still unimpressed by this attention to detail may not be so fond of technology.

cameras

The single rear camera is much simpler than it is on the iPad Pro. As with all current Apple laptops, it’s 12MP, and videos are 4K enabled at 60fps. With a focal length of 29mm (converted to full format), it offers a good compromise between a clear wide angle, but without noticeable distortions. There is no camera icon on the lock screen for a quick start, but swiping from right to left does the same thing.

What bothers, however, is the prominent camera hump. It allows the iPad mini to flip on the table and make you feel uncomfortable when the device is on a scratch-sensitive surface. As far as I’m concerned, Apple wanted to reduce the size of the camera so that it would mount like the simplest iPad models. How many users have to document situations on the go and don’t have an iPhone (or at least another smartphone) with them?

You didn't really need that

Thanks to the performance of the A15 CPU, the front camera also supports “stage center” during video chats: the person is always kept visible as if the photographer is following them. However, in reality, the section is zoomed in real time that runs smoothly across the image so that the process is practically indistinguishable from the moving camera.