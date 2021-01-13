Tesla is taking another step towards launching in India

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO of Tesla Inc. , To the Axel Springer Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

A regulatory dossier on Tuesday showed that Tesla got one step closer to launching in India later this year by registering a company in the country.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited were established on January 8th with their registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, which is a hub for several global technology companies.

The recording shows that the Indian unit has three directors including David Feinstein, who is currently a senior Tesla CEO, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Indian Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told a local newspaper in December that the US electric vehicle maker would start with sales and after that it might consider assembly and manufacturing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted several times in recent years, including in October 2020, about an impending foray into India.

This step comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi It promotes the production and use of electric cars to reduce the country’s dependence on oil and reduce pollution.

But efforts have been hampered by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.

To boost the investment, India plans to offer incentives of $ 4.6 billion to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities, according to a government proposal seen by Reuters.