Tesla is responsible for racial discrimination in the US workplace.

In a lawsuit brought by a former African-American employee of Tesla, a San Francisco district judge has declared the electric car company liable. Tesla did little to prevent an employee from experiencing racial hostility and abuse in the workplace. But the judge reduced the damages sought from $6.9 million to $1.5 million.

The jury awarded punitive damages of $130 million, which the judge reduced to $13.5 million. A request for comment from Tesla and his attorney was not immediately answered. The company had previously sought a maximum limit of $300,000 for both compensatory and punitive damages.

