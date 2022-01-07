Tesla factory in Germany – stop at Gigafactory Elon Musk

– Still standing at Elon Musks Gigafactory US automaker Tesla’s first European plant was supposed to show how fast industrial ventures can advance — but it doesn’t have it. About the very different mindsets that operate here. Jan Heidetmann from Berlin

US electric car maker Tesla has expanded its plans to include a battery factory — shown here on the cover. This delayed the progress of the Gigafactory in Grünheide, Germany. Photo: Patrick Ball (DPA/Keystone)

The sightseeing ride over Tesla’s fourth Gigafactory takes 25 minutes and looks a little intimidating. Two years ago, two Berlin fans, calling themselves Wolfpack, were filming the construction of an automobile plant in Grunheide, Brandenburg, using drone flights. Your video from the beginning of this year shows what is now a fairly complete production facility. Press shop, paint shop, final assembly, it’s all there. No real production is allowed here at the Berlin Autobahn. Only a few Y test vehicles were approved for construction. They are now hidden under a tarpaulin in front of the factory – a clearly visible symbol of the inertia of Germany’s most famous industrial settlement.