Tenth title looms – Paqueta and Neymar lead Brazil to Copa America final – Sports

Brazil is the first finalist in the Copa America. The host country beat Peru 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

Lucas Paqueta, who works with Lyon in Ligue 1, was concerned about the decision after an impressive preparatory work done by Neymar. The duo had already scored 1-0 in the quarter-final against Chile.

The goal in the 35th minute was the logical result of the Brazilians’ dominance in the first half. After the break, Peru managed to make the match more balanced.

Neymar’s dream final against Messi is still possible

After winning the new edition of the 2019 final – which they also won 3-1 in their country – the Brazilians will face Argentina (with Lionel Messi) or Colombia on Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio. The second semi-final match will be held in Brasilia on Wednesday evening.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil aspires to win its tenth title in the continental championship.



