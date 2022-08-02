Tensions with China – despite China’s warnings: Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan – News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan. Their plane landed in the capital, Taipei, on Tuesday evening.

The great politician ignored the warnings of China, which considers Taiwan part of the People’s Republic of China.

Shortly before landing, Chinese warplanes crossed the Taiwan Strait, according to Chinese state television.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced that it would respond to the visit with “purposeful military operations.”

Despite the political tensions with China, a visit to Taiwan is most welcome. In Taipei, this is also seen as a setback for Beijing.

Representatives from both Taiwanese parties welcomed Nancy Pelosi at the airport. Opposition MP Chen Yi Hussein expressed the hope that Beijing would not “overreact”. Wang Tingyu, a member of parliament for the ruling Progressive Party, expected Beijing to take some “disruptive measures”.

The President’s Office officially announced that Pelosi will meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday morning. She added that Taiwan hopes the visit will deepen the partnership with the United States and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Caption: Nancy Pelosi is greeted at Taipei Airport.

Reuters news event (screenshot)



Pelosi pledged continued US support for Taiwan. After arriving in Taipei on Tuesday evening, she said her visit underscores the “unwavering commitment of the United States to support an active democracy in Taiwan.” “America’s solidarity with the 23 million people in Taiwan is more important now than ever as the world faces a choice between authoritarianism and democracy.”

The destination is not clear for a long time

The US Air Force Boeing C-40C (737), with which Pelosi had previously flown to Malaysia, left Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning. The plane flew over the Indonesian islands of Java and Sulawesi and then turned north over the Philippines. Shortly after 4pm (Swiss time), the plane entered Taiwanese airspace. The device’s route with flight number SPAR19 was the most followed flight on Flightradar24.com for hours.

CNA news agency reported that the Taiwanese army has beefed up its readiness. The two-stage alarm system is no longer an “emergency” rating, but rather a “normal operational readiness” rating.

China begins “targeted military operations”

Shortly before Pelosi landed in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through the Taiwan Strait between mainland China and Taiwan. It was a SU-35 fighter jet, CCTV reported. How many were there and what their destination was not revealed.

China threatens “targeted military operations”

The Chinese Ministry of Defense announced that it would respond to the visit with “purposeful military operations.” This included maneuvers with firing exercises in six maritime areas around the island of Jumhuriya. According to state television, the maneuvers have already begun and are expected to continue until Sunday. They served as the “serious deterrent to the latest escalation”. It is about defending against “the interference of foreign forces and separatist attempts by the independence forces in Taiwan”. Immediately before Pelosi landed, Chinese Su-35 fighter jets flew over the sea lane in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has threatened the United States with consequences if Pelosi visits Taipei. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden in a phone call that “those who play with fire will die.”

Caption: Supporters of US politician Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei

stone key



From the point of view of the Chinese leadership, Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China, although it was already independently governed by it before its founding in 1949. That is why Beijing strongly rejects official contacts from other countries with the government in Taipei, citing the “one China principle” .

The White House warned Beijing against escalation. “There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit, consistent with longstanding US policy, into a crisis or conflict,” said John Kirby, the Security Council’s director of communications. The United States will not engage in “rattle of swords”. At the same time, the United States will not be intimidated.