Tennis – two balls awarded two balls: Zverev loses the quarter-finals – sports

Indian Wells (AFP) – Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev was unexpectedly knocked out of the Masters quarter-finals at Indian Wells against American Taylor Fritz.

The world number four completely lost the thread at the end of the match, missed two match points on Friday (local time) and lost to the Californian 6:4, 3:6, 6:7 (3:7). Against No. 39 in the world rankings, this was only Zverev’s second defeat since Wimbledon’s elimination in early summer. He has since lost only to Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Fritz will now face Nikolos Basilashvili in the semi-finals. The Georgian unexpectedly beat world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6:4, 2:6, 6:4. In the other semi-finals of the California hard court, which took home $8.76 million, Bulgarians Grigor Dimitrov and Cameron Nouri of Great Britain each other.

