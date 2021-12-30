Tennis – Team coach Coleman: The ATP Cup and Davis Cup are incomparable – Sports

SYDNEY (AFP) – Germany’s men’s tennis coach Michael Coleman doesn’t believe in comparing the ATP Cup and the Davis Cup.

“The ATP Cup is practically an individual competition in the form of a team competition,” Coleman told dpa before the ATP Cup kicks off on January 1 in Sydney. For example, the head of the German national team in the ATP Cup has no influence on the candidacy of the team. Instead, players register themselves for the competition that will take place for the first time in 2020.

For Germany, Olympic champions Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff will start this time in the singles and Kevin Krawetz and Tim Potts in the doubles. Yannick Hanfmann serves as a substitute. Dominic Kupfer, in fact an integral part of the team, will be attending the ATP tournament in Melbourne to train ahead of the Australian Open. “If Alexander and Struve said they all wanted to play singles, Dominic could only have trained here,” Coleman said.

The German national team will meet Great Britain on January 2nd. Other opponents are Canada and the United States. The winners from the four groups advance to the semi-finals.

Even if the Davis Cup is more important to Coleman, he also wants to be successful with the team in the ATP Cup. “I think we have good chances with this squad,” Coleman said. Most recently, Germany reached the semi-finals in the final round of the Davis Cup – without Zverev.

