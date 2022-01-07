Tennis star Zverev covers Djokovic case: ‘I don’t know enough details’ – ATP Cup ends in bankruptcy

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev kept the spotlight in a thrilling immigration thriller about world number one Novak Djokovic. “At the end of the day it would have been beneficial if he had been vaccinated“But he did get an exemption, so there must be a reason for it,” Zverev said Thursday in Sydney after his ATP Cup match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime. “There are five other professionals who got an exception, but we don’t know their names.” Show

The likely unvaccinated Djokovic traveled to Australia with a highly controversial medical exemption and landed in Melbourne late on Wednesday night (local time). He was denied entry by Australian Border Protection authorities because he had not presented any adequate evidence that he had met the entry requirements. Djokovic has filed a lawsuit, and a Melbourne court wants to make a decision on Monday. The Australian Open starts in a week.

“It is a Grand Slam tournament that he has won nine times. It would be nice to play tennis if there were“But rules are rules. I will never say a bad word about Novak in my life, but I don’t know enough details to be able to protect him,” Zverev said.

Germany goes bankrupt in the ATP Cup preliminary round Zverev had missed entering the ATP Cup semi-finals with the German tennis players. The team lost to Canada on Thursday in Sydney and suffered a second defeat. Preliminary round It was already decided before the match because Great Britain won 2-1 in the first game of the day against the United States. Because Germany lost to the British in the beginning, the victory over Canada was not enough to advance due to the poorer direct comparison with Great Britain. The defeat to Canada was already sealed after the singles. After Jan-Lennard Struve initially lost 6:7 (5:7), 6:4, 3:6 despite a solid performance against Denis Shapovalov, Zverev also had to defeat 4:6, 6:4 in the MVP Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3:6 to beat. For the German top seed, it was the first defeat of the new year.