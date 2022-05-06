Tennis: Spain’s top in the Madrid quarter-finals

Nadal, who has been slowed down by a stress fracture in a rib for the past six weeks, has had to fight hard against Belgium’s David Goffin to advance in the round 6-3 5-7 7-6 (11/9). In the crucial tiebreak, the 35-year-old Spaniard, who made unusual mistakes in the match, had to dodge four match points. After 3:13, third seed Nadal used his second match point and created a relaxed atmosphere in the stands.

Next, Alcaraz, seeded seven, had to fight hard against 9th seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain before reaching, on his 19th birthday, the quarter-finals with a score of 6:4 6:7 (4/7) 6:3. For Alcaraz, the next round is about his first win over his high-profile compatriot. Because the veteran Nadal has reigned supreme in duels so far – most recently in March in the semi-finals of Indian Wells.

AFP / Manu Fernandez



No duel Murray vs Djokovic

The tournament’s top seed, Novak Djokovic, may be waiting for the Spaniards in the semi-finals. The Serb took out Andy Murray, but without a single punch. Because the 34-year-old Scot had to cancel the round of 16 duel against the world number one Serbian on Thursday due to illness.

“Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to compete due to illness,” tournament organizers wrote on Twitter. The 37th duel between Austrian Dominic Thiem and Djokovic’s first-round opener was cancelled.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray is currently only 78th in the ATP rankings after several hip surgeries in recent years. Djokovic will now meet Paul Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals, who defeated Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7:5 6:3.

Zverev takes advantage of the mission

The German Alexander Zverev, in turn, was relatively rested in the quarter-finals. The German took advantage of the injury problems of his rival Lorenzo Mossetti (Italy), who had to surrender after just 39 minutes with a 6:3 1:0 score for Zverev. Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth seed in the tournament, beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6:3 6:4 and now meets Russian Andrey Rublev.

ATP 1000 Championship in Madrid

(Spain, €6575,560, clay courts)

Quarter-final board: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/12) -: – -: – Rafael Nadal (ESP/3) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/7) -: – -: – Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Andrei Rublev (RUS/6) -: – -: – Alexander Zverev (GER/2) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) -: – -: –

Tableau 16th floor: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Andy Murray (Great Britain) where Hubert Hurkacz (POL/12) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7:5 6:3 Rafael Nadal (ESP/3) David Goffin (Belgium) 6:3 5:7 7:6 (11/9) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/7) Cameron Norrie (GBR/9) 6:4 6:7 (4/7) 6:3 Andrei Rublev (RUS/6) Daniel Evans (Great Britain) 7:6 (9/7) 7:5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 6:3 6:4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) Janik Sener (ITA/10) 6: 1 6: 2 Alexander Zverev (GER/2) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 6: 3 1: 0 ret.

Second round board: Novak Djokovic (SRB/1) Gael Monfils (France) 6: 3 6: 2 Andy Murray (Great Britain) Denis Shapovalov (CAN/14) 6: 1 3: 6 6: 2 Hubert Hurkacz (POL/12) Alejandro Davidovich Fochina (Spain) 6:4 4:6 7:6 (7/5) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Casper Rod (DEN/5) 7:6 (9/7) 2:6 6:4 Rafael Nadal (ESP/3) Miomir Kekmanovich (SRB) 6:1 7:6 (7/4) David Goffin (Belgium) Van de Zandschulp Boutique (NED) 6: 4 6: 2 Cameron Norrie (GBR/9) John Isner (USA) 6:4 6:7 (5/7) 6:4 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/7) Nikolos Basilashvili (GEO) 6: 3 7: 5 Andrei Rublev (RUS/6) Jack Draper (Great Britain) 2:6 7:4 7:5 Daniel Evans (Great Britain) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/17) 6:3 5:7 7:6 (7/2) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Diego Schwartzman (ARG/13) 6-0 6-3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/4) Lucas Boyle (FRA) 6:3 6:4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/8) Christian Garin (Che) 6-3 6-0 Janik Sener (ITA/10) Alex de Minaur (Australia) 6:4 6:1 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Sebastian Korda (USA) 6: 4 6: 3 Alexander Zverev (GER/2) Marin Cilic (CRO) 4: 6 6: 4 6: 4