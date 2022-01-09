Tennis – Michael Frank: “I want to improve my profile”

After graduating from the Liese Prokop private school in Maria Enzersdorf, Michael Frank moved abroad. To be more precise, to the University of Seattle in the northwestern United States.

“I would like to continue working in my career as a professional tennis player and be able to complete my studies at the same time,” explains the 19-year-old, who, after six years of forced rest — after moving to Seattle, entered the mandatory NCAA ban for national championships. And internationalization into action – already fully focused on the upcoming tasks in Section 1 of the Western Conference.

The guy from Eisenstadt has already settled well in Washington state. From the beginning of September to the end of November, Frank enjoyed great training conditions including competitors from all over the world in his new workplace. Also in the preparation games, the BTV ace showed itself on its best side, as it could show a strong balance in the ratio of 10: 2.

Of course good form must also be carried over to the season starting January 15th. Therefore, the home leave was used for the challenging training sessions with Marko Andrejic, who is ranked 49th in the ITF rankings. In addition to tournament matches against teams from Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Oregon, Ohio, etc., two future tournaments are scheduled in the United States through the end of May. “Under these great conditions, I want to clearly improve my profile here,” says Frank, describing his athletic goals.

This is not exclusively abroad. Because his regular club in Burgenland, ASKÖ TC Energie Burgenland AG Eisenstadt, has very high goals in Landesliga A 2022 and wants to move to Bundesliga B. “I would like to help achieve the goals,” the former under-16 national champion said, before she topped international assignments. Back in the summer and we’ll cross the pond again in September.