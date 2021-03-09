Tennis: Federer is back for the tour in Doha – sport

After two knee operations and a fracture of 13 months, Roger Federer returned to play tennis for the tour. His expectations in the tournament in Doha are low, but the Swiss are not interested in winning.

Shortly after 3pm local time in Doha, Roger Federer has already appeared, still wearing a mouth and nose mask, but when he takes it off, it finally becomes clear: he is. he is back. Even if on Sunday he appeared by default at his first press conference in over a year. For half an hour, Federer will answer questions that about 100 journalists from around the world have posed to this now 39-year-old, but it quickly becomes apparent: Federer, the tennis supermodel, cannot answer. That many answers.

Simply because, strictly speaking, he is now looking for this very thing: Is his knee up? How good does it look? Can he also play three games in a row? “Now I have to find the answers myself,” says Federer in a positive and powerful voice. “I’m just curious to find out all this myself.”

On January 30, 2020, Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, fought his last match, two knee operations were performed, and about 13 months later, the Swiss, who many believe is the greatest player in his sport, is back in competition conditions. Place. At the ATP tournament in Doha, a 250-class competition like the Munich event, he meets winner Jeremy Chardy (France)-Dan Evans (Great Britain) after saying goodbye in the second round.

“My expectations are low,” confirms Federer, whose first thing to do is make friends. “I’m delighted to be back on the tour,” he says and explains how he hopes he will develop in shape: “I’d like to be 100 percent with Wimbledon, then the season will start for me.” Sometimes statements like these from top mathematicians are also tactical in order to counteract the rushing criticism. In Federer’s case, his doubts are understandable.