Tennis: Djokovic will never catch up, Federer is still the coal king

1/8 The Serbian won his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

2/8 It could be a historic year for Novak Djokovic.









7/8 Off the field, Federer is ahead.

8/8 The maestro has earned over 1 billion Swiss francs since starting his career.

Novak Djokovic (34) chases records in court. His goal for 2021 is clear: he wants to win a “Golden Slam”, that is, all four Grand Slams and gold at the Olympics. So far, only tennis legend Steffi Graf (52) has achieved this in 1988.

If the Serb wins in Tokyo, he could improve the record at the US Open in September. This will be the 21st Grand Slam title, which will finally leave Roger Federer (39) and Rafael Nadal (35). A year full of historical events.

Federer remains the coal king

On the pitch, the Serbian has all the trump cards – but off the field, perhaps Federer is ahead like no other. The maestro has earned over 1 billion Swiss francs (before taxes) since starting his career. With golf icon Tiger Woods (45), boxing champion Floyd Mayweather (44), soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (36) and Lionel Messi (34), he is one of five active athletes to have reached this astonishing threshold.

According to Forbes magazine, Novak Djokovic has earned almost 400 million Swiss francs since the beginning of his career (2003). Also, in the future, the Serbs will not come close to Federer financially. Because the Swiss must remain a popular advertising face for partners like Uniqlo, Credit Suisse, Rolex, Moët or Chandon even after his sports career.