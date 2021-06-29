Tennis – Coming today at Wimbledon – Sports

LONDON (AP) – Rain or sun: On the second day of Wimbledon, Court No. 1 becomes the venue for the Germans. Starting at 2pm, Alexander Zverev, Angelique Kerber and Jan-Lennard Struve will play their first matches there. If the tennis weather is bad, the roof is closed.

And the debut of old Swiss champion Roger Federer against Frenchman Adrien Mannarino is also eagerly awaited. Like Federer, 39-year-old world number one Serena Williams of the USA will meet Alexandra Sasnowiec of Belarus on Central Court.

German games:

Alexander Zverev (Hamburg) – Talon Grexburg (Netherlands): So far, Zverev hasn’t made it to the second week at Wimbledon. Over the third round has not been possible for the world’s top six yet. Last year’s US Open finalist was the favorite against qualifier Grixpur.

Angelique Kerber (Kiel) – Nina Stojanovic (Serbia): Kerber celebrated her first tournament win since winning Wimbledon in 2018 in Bad Homburg at the weekend. The 33-year-old seemed relaxed in return. The left-hander knows how tennis works in the garden and is a favorite against the 24-year-old’s number 86 in the world.

Jan-Lennard Struve (Warstein)-Daniel Medoyd (Russia): Struve has the toughest task facing the world number two. However: Recently in Halle, he beat the Russian on grass and celebrated his first win. With his victory in the tournament over Mallorca, Medvedev gained a lot of self-confidence.

Andrea Petkovic (Darmstadt) – Jasmine Paolini (Italy): The grass was not at all the best pitch for Andrea Petkovic, and the third round was the best result at Wimbledon. The 33-year-old is currently only number 130 in the world and is 42nd behind Paolini. In Bad Homburg, Petkovic reached the round of 16.

Philip Kohlsschreiber (Augsburg) – Denis Shapovalov (Canada): The match fell victim to rain on Monday. The 37-year-old Kohlschreiber will compete at Wimbledon for the 16th time, reaching the quarter-finals in 2012. Number ten seed Shapovalov only made it to the second round in London.

Mona Barthel (Neumunster)-Zhou Lin (China): Mona Barthel is scheduled to play on Monday. The 30-year-old, who is currently ranked 190 in the world, has never made it to Wimbledon more than in the second round. The 30-year-old, who was on the verge of moving into the top 20, defeated Chu twice.

Oscar Ott (Cologne) vs. France’s Arthur Renderknic and Daniel Masur (Munich) vs. South Korea’s Kwon Sun Woo have to finish their matches on Monday. At the time of the cut-off due to darkness, UT was 9:9 in the fifth set, Masur won the first round 7:6 (7:2).

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210629-99-181527 / 3