Tennis: Belinda Bencic makes a successful start at the Australian Open

Belinda Bencic managed to make her first Grand Slam of the year in perfect shape. 22nd-seeded Olympic champion Kristina Mladenovic of France (WTA 91) is defeated in the first round of the Australian Open in exactly one hour and a half 6:4, 6:3. In the second round, the 24-year-old from eastern Switzerland meets American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 61).

After Belinda Bencic, Jill Teichmann (WTA 34) also moves into the second round of the Australian Open. The left player of Bale in a ratio of 6:3, 6:3 defeated Croatian Petra Martic (WTA 57). In the second round, the 24-year-old, born in Barcelona, ​​meets former world number one Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian No. 24 won twice in Melbourne (2012, 2013)

Nadal is also sovereign

With his victory at the Australian Open and his 21st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal could become the record holder in the all-important tennis category for the first time. The 35-year-old Spaniard got off to a perfect start. Against American Marcus Geron (ATP 66) he lost just seven games 6:1, 6:4, 6:2 and showed he is in good shape again after his foot problems last year. In the second round, he met not Australian Tanase Kokinakis, who won his first tournament last week in Adelaide, as expected, but German Yannick Hanfmann (ATP 126), who was in the final in Gstaad in 2017.

Osaka with more joy on the field

Defending champion Naomi Osaka (WTA 14) returned to Rod Laver Arena with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 victory over Colombia’s Camila Osorio (WTA 50). More importantly for the Japanese superstar: Osaka is enjoying tennis more again. Last year, she took a nearly three-month layover between the French Open and the Olympics at her home in Tokyo due to mental health issues. “While preparing I noticed that I was enjoying the competition. Now I am here because I want to be here again,” said the 24-year-old.

