Tennis: Belinda Bencic makes a successful start at the Australian Open

January 17, 2022
Eileen Curry

    A tailor-made start for Belinda Bencic at the Grand Slam Championships in Australia.

    Switzerland defeated its opponent 6:4, 6:3.

    In addition to Bencic, Jill Tishman also qualified for the second round.

    Strong performance by Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard does not give his opponent from the United States a chance and easily advances to the next round.

Belinda Bencic managed to make her first Grand Slam of the year in perfect shape. 22nd-seeded Olympic champion Kristina Mladenovic of France (WTA 91) is defeated in the first round of the Australian Open in exactly one hour and a half 6:4, 6:3. In the second round, the 24-year-old from eastern Switzerland meets American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 61).

After Belinda Bencic, Jill Teichmann (WTA 34) also moves into the second round of the Australian Open. The left player of Bale in a ratio of 6:3, 6:3 defeated Croatian Petra Martic (WTA 57). In the second round, the 24-year-old, born in Barcelona, ​​meets former world number one Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian No. 24 won twice in Melbourne (2012, 2013)

