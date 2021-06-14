Ten years in prison for the Moria burners

France Press agency Nine months ago, one of the largest refugee camps in Europe burned down on the island of Lesbos. Four migrants have so far been sentenced to ten years in prison for arson.

Nine months after the massive fire in the Greek refugee camp of Moria, a court has sentenced four migrants to ten years in prison each for arson. Greek state radio reported that the four men from Afghanistan immediately appealed the verdict on Saturday. However, this does not have a stopping effect. In the September 2020 fire, the warehouse on the Mediterranean island of Lesbos – one of the largest in Europe – was almost completely destroyed. About 12,000 people became practically homeless overnight.

Police finally identified six young men and men from Afghanistan as suspects. They are said to have lit a fire to force them to move from the island to mainland Greece. The four men have now been tried on camera on the island of Chios. Two Afghans have already been sentenced to five years in prison under the Juvenile Law. They also resumed. There is no date yet for the start of proceedings in the next round.

The number of immigrants is declining

The number of migrants living on the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean is currently declining. In and around the registration camps on the islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros, there are still about 9,600 people, 6,500 of whom are on Lesbos, according to government information. In April 2020, the total number was still over 40,000. The reason for this decline is the measures taken by the Greek government, above all to bring the elderly, sick and families to the mainland, as well as a smaller number of new arrivals from Turkey. READ A quiet new year gives breathing space after Brexit