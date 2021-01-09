Ten newborns die in a hospital fire in the Indian state of Maharashtra

The fire broke out in the Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at a local hospital in Bhandara District, Maharashtra state, Doordarshan said in a tweet on his verified Twitter account. The firefighters rescued seven other children from the unit.

He said the fire was caused by a short circuit at SNCU 18- A subsidiary of CNN Quoting Maharashtrian Health Minister Rajesh Top.

“Investigations are underway,” Top said, adding that 6,813 dollars (5,000 Indian rupees) would be paid in compensation to each of the affected families. The state will also pay for the funeral and counseling costs.

“Not everyone who is guilty of this will be extradited,” said Top. “It must be ensured that this kind of accident does not happen from now on.”