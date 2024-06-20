Ten Commandments in the Classroom: American Law Causes Outrage

Baton Rouge/Washington. A new law in the US state requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

A Law The state of Louisiana, USA, is causing a stir: in the state’s classrooms and lecture halls schools And Universities Should be early next year The Ten Commandments will be connected. The law came into effect in the South American state on Wednesday. It provides for the Ten Commandments to be displayed in “large, easily readable font” in classrooms and classrooms of state kindergartens. Civil rights groups believe the law is unconstitutional and have announced they will file a lawsuit.

The legislation was passed by Republican representatives who hold a two-thirds majority in both houses of the Louisiana Legislature. The text of the law emphasizes the historical elements of the Ten Commandments: it states that it is an important document for the founding of the United States and the origin of the federal government. Posters will include the note “The Ten Commandments have been a staple of public education in the United States for nearly three centuries.” The Posters To be funded through donations. Government resources should not be used for this.

Opponents speak of “religious persuasion”.

Opponents of the new law, however, call it “sectarian.” persuasion of students”. The Constitution guarantees everyone the right to determine for themselves what religious beliefs they have and practice. Educational institutions in Louisiana have religious and ideological diversity where everyone should feel safe and welcome. “We will not allow the Louisiana Legislature to undermine these religious freedom rights,” many said. A joint statement by the groups said legal action would be taken against it.

Louisiana is the first and so far the only state with such a law. Similar views were held in Texas, Oklahoma and Utah. But they are yet to be implemented there due to fear of lawsuits.

dpa