Ted Cruz admits his mistakes after criticism – the Texas senator flies through the winter crisis

As his home state of Texas grappled with a deadly cold wave, Republican Senator Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun, Mexico. The cry is great.

“I just wanted to be a good father”: Senator Ted Cruz. (Archive image) Photo: Dan Christian Rojas (Keystone / AP)

Prominent Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, has come under fire with a vacation trip during the harsh winter weather crisis in his homeland. Cruz left on Wednesday with his family on a vacation trip to Cancun, Mexico. Millions of Texans freeze indoors for days after a blackout. Several US media outlets, including Fox News and The New York Times, reported about the vacation trip to Mexico.

The “New York Times” also quoted police at Houston airport, who said that Cruz’s office had requested, according to her own information, “help.” Photos of Cruz at the airport and on a plane have sprung up on social media – without a doubt as to when they were taken.

However, the pictures spread quickly and caused outrage on the Internet. Cruz has been accused of leaving the people and voters of his home state alone amid great hardships to soak up the sun. Texas Democrats have tweeted Cruz to resign.

Protesters outside the Senator’s Republican house demand Cancun Cruz to resign. Photo: Mary de Jesus (Houston Chronicle / Keystone)

Cruz wanted to be a “good father.”

The Republican did not respond to the criticism until after a few hours of radio silence. And US media quoted a statement in which Cruz justified his trip as a parental duty. Since school lessons were canceled, his daughters wanted to go on a trip with friends. In his quest to be a “good father,” he traveled with them on Wednesday and wanted to return to Texas on Thursday. He and his staff are in constant contact with the authorities to inform them of the situation in Texas. Cruz did not comment on the goal of his trip.

Journalists intercepted Ted Cruz on his return flight Thursday at Cancun airport. Photo: Dan Christian Rojas (Keystone / AP)

After his hasty return, Cruz admitted his mistakes. “It was obvious that it was a mistake and at a later time I wouldn’t do it,” said the 50-year-old Republican. “I can understand why the people are so upset,” he told reporters. Already on a trip abroad he had doubts about the flight on the plane.

He later admitted that he originally planned to stay in Cancun with his family to spend the weekend and work from there over the phone and video switching. But then it became clear to him: “I had to be here (in Texas) and that’s why I’m back.” Cruz ran as the presidential candidate for his party in 2016, and later emerged as a loyal ally of Donald Trump. Now Texas is said to have ambitions for the 2024 presidential election

