Team event at the World Championships in Figure Skating – Norway wins gold at the World Championships, Switzerland ranks fourth

In recent times dominating the field, the Swiss had only fourth place in the team event at the World Cup this time. Two hundred missing for the final. Marcel RunnerAnd the Laura Underpitzine

Bissig won the last round against Norway, but is very slow: Switzerland missed the finals Video: SRF

The 2018 Olympics and World Cup 2019. Switzerland has been the measure of all things in the team’s events in recent years, always winning the gold medal. But in Cortina, it was already clear after the second duel: There would be no repeat.

Semyel Bissig was the last to win the run, but then he hit the snow with the ski pole. Two hundred are missing.

So Switzerland failed in the semifinals against Norway and that’s very close. In addition to Besig, Sandro Simonet and Camille Rust, they lost their encounters in the semi-finals as in the previous round against Canada after Wendy Holdner introduced each. Switzerland started with farewell because there were only 15 teams.

A disappointment for Holdner

For the defending champion, there was a bronze duel against Germany, which had previously failed due to Sweden. Things happened again, Holdner beat Emma Escher, but then Simonet and Rust lost to Stefan Lewitz and Andrea Felser in the Blue Tour.

The only thing that bites him is a head shake, as the 23-year-old was faster than opponent and parallel specialist Alexander Schmid, but this time he lost 13 parts of a cent.

Switzerland should settle for fourth place. Especially for a disappointed Holdner, she won’t be taking a medal at the World Cup at the moment, but she still has chances in the giant slalom on Thursday and the slalom on Saturday.

In the duel for the bronze, Wendy Holdner scored Switzerland’s first point against Germany. Video: SRF

The final was Scandinavian. The Swedes with the best team possible and the Norwegians without Henrik Kristofferson are competing for gold. And somehow, Cortina wouldn’t be Cortina if this race hadn’t ended out of curiosity either. Swede Christopher Jacobsen got close to Sebastian Voss-Sullivag, at which point he cut his way.

So the two were taken straight to the start in order to compete for a re-race. Voss-Solivage won his career and because teammate Fabian Wilkins Solheim defeated Matthias Rönningen of Sweden shortly thereafter, the Norwegians are the world champions in the team event.