Team captain cut long ago – Diaz’s career in the national team ended abruptly – Sports

“Even if it’s hard, there are decisions in life that you have to accept,” Rafael Diaz wrote on Instagram. according to Freiburg news And national team coach Patrick Fischer told him on Sunday that he plans without the veteran in the future because he wants to rejuvenate the team. On Monday, Diaz’s name was missing from Fisher’s updated World Cup squad.

I represented Switzerland with passion, pride and honor

“Of course I was very surprised and disappointed. After the end of the season with Guteron, I was already looking forward to the World Cup and focused on the national team,” said Diaz. At the Beijing Olympics in February, the 36-year-old captained the national team as a captain.

Diaz has been playing in the national team since 2008, and even has the number “C” on his chest since 2017. He has participated in 4 Olympic Games and 8 World Championships with Switzerland. In 2013 and 2018, he was part of the team that won the World Silver Championship. “I represented Switzerland with passion, pride and honor,” he added.



