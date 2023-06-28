Taylor Swift fans are concerned about ticket sales

Dates for Taylor Swift’s European Eras tour will go on sale in two weeks.Photo: Imago Pictures

These are tough times for Taylor Swift fans. After the American pop star announced the European concert dates for his “Eras” tour last week, a pre-registration ticket sales rush followed. In order to have a chance to accept advanced ticket sales, fans had to pre-register for their desired cities.

Those who are successful will receive an email with an access code enabling participation in the pre-sale on July 11th – one day before the official pre-sale begins. The email also contains information about the schedule and a direct link to ticket sales.

There is already a lot of speculation about the prices and availability of tickets circulating on social networks. For example, British fans on Tiktok claimed that tickets for concerts for Taylor Swift’s performances at the stadium on Liverpool’s Anfield Road were already sold out in advance. However, for season ticket holders of a local football club.

But fans aren’t just worried about the fact that many tickets are no longer on sale or about potentially shocking ticket prices. There is another topic keeping European secrets busy at the moment. They are currently expressing their anger very clearly.

Taylor Swift: An event with a grim prognosis

It has always been certain that the supply of tickets will far exceed demand – despite possible additional offers. In the inbox from Eventim to sign up for the pre-sale, it says:

Pre-sale registration is not a guarantee of participation in the pre-sale. We assume that the demand will be greater than the number of tickets available. Therefore, not all fans will have the opportunity to participate in the pre-sale.

Thus, fans who do not have the opportunity to purchase tickets in the first step will be put on a waiting list.

More and more fans are speaking out on Tiktok, citing an issue that could exacerbate the situation. Because the pre-sale of tickets for the “Eras” US tour ended in disaster, many fans went empty-handed. Fear of many Europeans: Fans who went empty-handed in the US can now try to get tickets for the European dates. This concern is fueled by videos that indicate many fans are following this exact plan.

Taylor Swift fans beg: ‘Don’t come’

Under a video in which a fan calculates how many tickets will be available for the Germany concerts of the “Eras” tour in total, there is a comment: “I’m afraid some hardcore fan will show Where God Knows From.”

Another commentator declared: “Millions from the USA have recorded at German concerts for pre-sale alone”. He did not provide any evidence for the claim, but many fans share his concern.

In a video, an American appears to indicate that she wants to travel to a concert on the international leg of the tour.

A person responded with a video, stating that Europeans who come quickly from countries without tour dates can also try to travel to neighboring countries. “Americans, if you’ve already seen Taylor, please don’t come,” she said at the end of the clip.

Another user argues similarly, saying: “The fight over tickets will be hard enough for us and if you join it will be even more difficult. So please give us a chance to get tickets.”

“You will not be welcome.”

But not all fans leave it at such relatively friendly requests. “Some advice for my American Swiftie friends: don’t do it,” one of the women said in a video. “You will not be welcome here,” she continues. Dutch makes a radical comparison: “When Americans buy tickets to European countries, it is almost as selfish as selling them at exorbitant prices,” she explains.

At least for concerts in German-speaking countries, ticket seller Eventim seems to want to put an end to this problem. When registering for concerts in Zurich, for example, fans needed a Swiss cell phone number in order to stand a chance of entering advance sales. It will only be clear how successful these measures will be when pre-sales actually begin on July 12th.