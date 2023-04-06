Targeted by MLS clubs: Why Johannes Pex doesn’t want to be a pro

The 25-year-old talks to FuPa about his exciting life in the USA

Yes, things could have gone wrong for Johannes Pex in recent years. Born in Stephansposchinger (District Deggendorf), received a scholarship in the USA, he was able to combine studies with high-quality college football and at the same time live in one of the most exciting regions in the world. Fuba was able to speak to the 25-year-old, who is currently studying for his degree at Seton Hall University outside New York City.

In January 2021, Johannes Bix is ​​thrilled: his dream in the USA has come true! Since then, a lot of water has been running down the Hudson – and Lower Bavaria is almost a little sad: “It’s been the last two and a half years.” Life not far from the Big Apple is probably faster than anywhere else. But Pex doesn’t want to miss a moment of it; Enjoying time in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the world: “It’s hard to describe, you just have to see New York with your own eyes. This city has so much energy and vitality, it’s just incredible.” In May he will complete his Bachelor’s degree in Economics with a focus on “Finance and Technology”. At the same time, he has already begun his master’s degree (MBA) with a focus on ‘Business and Analytics’ also at Seton Hall. In May 2024 he wants to end completely. In any case, he will stay in the United States for a long time. In terms of football too, Johannes Bix went through an exciting phase: “We had great success again with the college team and made it to the national championship again. But bad luck with injuries threw a wrench in the business. Still, it went very well for me personally.”

Image: Private



Exciting college football? Johannes Bex finished. That’s almost an understatement. Because: Pex sparked interest with his strong performances in college tournaments and became the target of various clubs in the MLS Professional League Draft at the end of December. “Some teams approached me, and there were concrete talks with two teams: New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC. But then it dawned on me that I didn’t want to do that.” Why did he refuse to dream of professional football? “I would have to focus entirely on football, and I would have to put everything else aside. It was very unsafe for me to put everything on the football map. I’d rather get a master’s degree here then I’ll definitely find a great job. Enjoy this as an absolute priority.” For me “.



However, his career on the Seton Hall College team ended. For one simple reason: “From the first day I was here, the clock is ticking. You only have a certain number of seasons you can play. And it just ended for me at the end of last season in the winter. It’s a shame, but I’m not eligible to play anymore.” But Pex doesn’t want to do without kicking entirely: “There are a few amateur teams in the area that have already asked. There will definitely be something out there for me. Of course, it wouldn’t be as cool as traveling across the country with college. But there are other priorities at the moment.” The 25-year-old will spend at least a year in the United States. He leaves it open if he will then return to his home country: “It is also possible that I can get a job here in the States and stay a little longer. However, in the long run, I see myself more in Germany or at least in Europe, simply because the culture is still a bit closer to me.”“He laughs.

In the summer of 2021, Johannes Becks (left) has been home for a few weeks – playing a few games with SV Schalding in the regional league. Photo: Robert Geisler