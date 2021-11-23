Taliban bans women’s films and ‘immoral’ TV content

An Afghan woman in Kabul (file photo): Television stations are no longer allowed to show films or series in which women play a role. Corner stone

With people starving and the economy collapsing, the Taliban are concerned about morale on television. Now the terrorists prevented women from watching movies and series.

in a Afghanistan The ruling hard-line Islamist Taliban movement has imposed far-reaching restrictions on television content. Television stations are no longer allowed to show films or series in which women have played a role or are in conflict with Islamic law or Afghan values, based on instructions from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice issued to television stations. It became Sunday. The ministry’s spokesman, Muhammad Sadiq Asif, confirmed the directive on Monday.

According to the instructions, the broadcasting of local or foreign films that spread foreign cultures and traditions in Afghan society and cause immorality should be stopped. In addition, no one should be offended in entertainment programs. Presenters or reporters are also allowed to appear, but they must wear an Islamic headscarf.

Turkish, Indian and Iranian soap operas are especially popular in Afghanistan, while American soap operas or films are shown less frequently. The country’s conservatives and clergy had already repeatedly criticized these programs, in which women choose their husbands themselves. It is said that the series seduced young people. Satire programs are also very popular in Afghanistan. Weekly programmes, for example, have tarnished the former Ashraf Ghani government, corrupt officials and the military.

The economy is facing an abyss

After the withdrawal of the international NATO forces, the Taliban took control of large parts of Afghanistan again. The capital, Kabul, was captured on September 15. Since then, the country’s economy has largely collapsed and people are starving.

And the Afghan banking system is on the verge of collapseAs of Monday’s post Message From the United Nations Development Programme. After the Taliban came to power, donor countries suspended their aid and development funds for the country. The Central Bank of Afghanistan’s reserves of more than $9 billion have been frozen. International transfers to the country through the Swift system are pending.

According to IMF forecasts, the Afghan economy could contract by up to 30% in 2021 and 2022. The report said that in addition to the collapse of the economy, problems in the banking system could further reduce the likelihood of survival of small and medium-sized businesses, which are considered crucial to the population.

