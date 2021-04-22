Tales of Arise – JRPG will be released in September

The ultimate and deluxe edition

Tales of doom Now available for pre-orders in physical and digital form on all platforms. Those who pre-order will receive a new outfit for Alphen and Shionne, as well as new outfit accessories, recipes, and new ingredients. Deluxe and Ultimate Edition will be available on digital platforms. The Deluxe Edition will include the following items:

Premium Package: Gold, cooking tools and enhancements

Gold, cooking tools and enhancements Premium Costume Package: Eight complete outfits and six accessories

Eight complete outfits and six accessories Premium travel package: Better culinary and craftsmanship skills, plus discounts in stores

The Ultimate Edition will contain Deluxe Edition content and new character skins, as well as special outfits from other Bandai Namco games.

A physical copy will also be available for collectors and will offer the same Ultimate Edition content, along with an exclusive character, hard book, art book, and game soundtrack. This edition is offered by participating merchants.

Hootle Special Edition available exclusively at Shop From Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. In addition to the base game, this edition will contain a metal case, an art book, a soundtrack, a 15 cm plush Hootle game with four attachments, Hootle DLC content for the game, as well as posters and three art prints.