Taking Power in Afghanistan – Taliban Continues to Restrict Women’s Rights – News

In Afghanistan, the ruling hardline Islamist Taliban movement has ordered drivers not to play music in their cars.

They also ordered restrictions on women traveling with them.

A little earlier it was already known: the Taliban also dissolved the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Women who do not wear the Islamic headscarf, as stated in a book by the Ministry of Preserving the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice distributed to motorists, should not be taken. The ministry’s spokesman, Muhammad Sadiq Asif, confirmed the directive. How exactly the veil should look is not clear from the arrangement.

As a rule, the Taliban do not understand that this means covering the hair and neck, but rather wearing an abaya from head to toe.

The directive also advised drivers not to take women with them who wish to travel more than 72 kilometers without a male companion. In the message, which is also circulating on social media, drivers were directed, among other things, to take prayer breaks. She added that they should advise men to grow beards.

‘No need’ for the Electoral Commission

The Taliban dissolved the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the Electoral Complaints Commission. On Saturday, Bilal Karimi, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Kabul, said there was no need for these bodies. According to him, the Ministries of Peace and Parliamentary Affairs have also recently been abolished. The Election Commission, established in 2006, was tasked with organizing and monitoring presidential and other elections in Afghanistan.

strictly against women’s rights

Islamists have significantly curtailed women’s rights since their return to power. In many cases they cannot return to their jobs. Most girls’ secondary schools are closed. Street protests by activists were violently suppressed. Many fled the country.