Take rheumatic symptoms seriously and treat them early

On World Rheumatology Day on October 12, the chief physician recommends Clinic for Orthopedics and Traumatology at the Central Clinic of Bad BarkaProfessor Olaf Killian to take the first symptoms seriously and present himself to a doctor. “Timely initiation of treatment for inflammatory rheumatic diseases protects joints from significant damage and thus opens the opportunity to remain pain-free and flexible for longer,” said the chief medical officer.

Arthritis is the most common form of about 100 different rheumatic diseases. The altered activity of the inflamed synovium can increasingly damage the cartilage in the joints. The consequences of rheumatic disease are changes in the shape of the joint, dislocations and rapid wear and tear of the joints, known as osteoarthritis. Gout is a special form of rheumatic disease, rheumatic joint changes occur due to a metabolic disorder.

But soft tissues can also be affected by rheumatic disease. These then appear, for example, in tendinitis, as in the so-called tennis elbow, or as a chronic pain syndrome of the entire bone and soft tissues. With fibromyalgia, a new term has appeared in rheumatology.

“In recent years, medicine has made great strides in the treatment of inflammatory rheumatic diseases. Very few patients still need to undergo surgery, and most of them can be treated well with medication until they are completely symptom-free. Good results are also achieved. With advanced disease courses . Typical rheumatic operations, for example on the hands, are required less and less due to new types of medicines”, explains Professor Killian.

Genetic predisposition and nicotine are among the risk factors for rheumatic diseases. Joint-friendly exercises such as walking and swimming, relaxing sports such as yoga and tai chi, as well as a diet low in meat and sugar can reduce the risk of rheumatism. Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis include painful and swollen joints, fatigue, fatigue, and weight loss.

“Not only the elderly are affected, young people and even children can suffer from rheumatic diseases. Therefore, it is important to clarify joint problems even at an early age,” the doctor said.

