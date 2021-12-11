Taiwan lost Nicaragua as an ally as tensions with China escalated

Currently only 13 countries and the Vatican recognize Taiwan, up from 21 at the beginning of 2017. Next, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Burkina FasoEl Salvador, Kiribati, Solomon Islands Nicaragua has now changed its recognition to the People’s Republic of China. China has tried to isolate Taiwan and prevent it from participating in international forums such as the World Health Organization.

“While this is disappointing for Taiwan, it is important to keep an eye on it,” said Natasha Kassam, a former Australian ambassador to Beijing who is now at the Louise Institute, an independent research firm based in Sydney. “In recent years, Taiwan has developed relationships with major non-official major partners such as Japan and the United States, and this is more important to Taiwan’s standing in the world than Taiwan’s smaller diplomatic partners.”

Within minutes of Nicaragua’s announcement, Chinese state media reported that a delegation of Nicaraguan officials was in the port city of Tianjin, where China is holding diplomatic meetings during the coronavirus outbreak. Their presence demonstrated coordination between the two countries at the time of the decision.

Understanding the relationship between the United States and China Map 1 in 6 Tense time in US-China relations. The two powers are at deep odds as they gamble for influence outside their borders, and compete in technology, and maneuvers for military advantage. What you need to know about the most important knots US-China relations: Pacific dominance. As China builds up its military presence, the United States seeks to expand its alliances in the region. Taiwan is an important potential hot spot, the democratic island that the Communist Party considers Chinese territory. If the United States intervenes there, it may reshape the regional order.

Mr. After Ordega first came to power in 1985, Nicaragua terminated diplomatic relations, but five years later this decision was reversed under President Violeta Zamoro.

Mr. A month after Ortega was re-elected president for the fourth time in a row after a referendum, he was widely criticized for his increasingly consolidation. Dictatorship.

The United States criticized the diplomatic shift.

“Without the mandate that comes with free and fair elections, Ortega’s actions will not reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people. He said in a statement that reflects US criticism of the recent elections.