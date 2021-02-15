Tagesspiegel: February 15, 1971: The decimal coin is introduced in Great Britain and Ireland.

1851: The German Institute is founded in Graz.

1936: In Spain, the left-wing parties of the Popular Front (Popular Front) won the parliamentary elections.

1936: The first “Volkswagen” (Volkswagen) was presented at the International Motor Show in Berlin. German chemical company IG Farben introduces its first synthetic rubber (Buna) tires.

1951: A conference on the formation of the European Defense Community begins in Paris, but failed in 1954 due to opposition from the French Parliament.

1956: The leader of the Peasant Party, Urho Kalifa Kikkonen, was elected President of Finland to succeed Juho Kosti Basikevi. He remained in office until 1982.

1961: A Belgian jet engine crashed near Brussels. Almost the entire US figure skating team was on its way to the World Cup in Prague among 73 deaths.

1966: Colombian guerrilla priest Camilo Torres was killed in the fighting.

1971: The United Kingdom and Ireland introduced the decimal currency. (Instead of 20 shillings at 12 pence, a pound has 100 pence.)

1971: The second round of negotiations on an interim agreement between Austria and the European Economic Community begins in Brussels.

1996: The Liberian “Sea Empress” tanker stranded off the southwest coast of Wales, causing an oil spill

2001: The long-troubled financial Trigon Bank in Vienna goes bankrupt.

2006: A second series of tests on dead swans found in Melach, southern Styria, confirmed a suspicion of bird flu. H5N1 virus has been detected. In the weeks that followed, the corpses of migratory birds that had died from bird flu were discovered repeatedly in Austria and across Europe. Protection zones are established, and poultry is temporarily mandatory in this country, but fortunately there is no transmission to humans. The frightening mutation of pathogens, which could enable transmission from person to person, also does not occur.

Christmas: Michael Pratorius, German composer (1571-1621); Johann Heinrich Tischbein, German painter (1751-1829); August Freiherr von der Heydt, Prussia. Politician (1801-1874); Alfred North Whitehead, British philosopher (1861-1947); Charles Edward Guillaume, French Swiss. physical; Nobel Prize 1920 (1861-1938); Begum Umm Habiba (formerly Yvette Labros), a widow after Aga Khan III. (Head of the Ismailis) (1906-2000); Leonard Woodcock, American trade unionist (1911-2001); Asher Ben-Natan (formerly Artur Piernikarz), eastern Israel. Diplomat (1921-2014); Claire Bloom, British actress (1931); Jane Seymour, British actress (1951); Oscar Freire, Spanish Cyclist (1976).

Days of death: Gottold Ephraim Lessing, German poet and philosopher (1729-1781); Theodor Echrich, East Germany. Pediatrician and bacteriologist (1857-1911); Arthur Brescia-Vauthier, East. Librarian, historian and diplomat; 1968-1975 and 1976-1977 Director of the Diplomatic Academy (1903-1986); Liselotte Schreiner (eigtl. L. Purrucker), East. Chamber Actress (1904-1991); Karl Richter, organist and leader of the German organ (1926-1981).

Name the days: Siegfried, Drutmar, Eric, Faustinus, Sofita, Brickett, Amarin, Sigurd, Georgia, Coloman, Jordan.

