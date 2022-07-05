t3n – Digital Pioneers | digital business magazine

We use cookies or similar information (such as your IP address and web beacons) as well as third party functions that set cookies. This serves functionality on t3n.de (eg secure data transmission, content provision, device connectivity, fraud avoidance), social networking, product development (eg troubleshooting, new functionality), monetization for t3n, billing with authors, Content providers, partners, analysis, performance (such as load times, personalized content, and content measurement) or marketing (such as delivery and measurement of ads, personalized ads and retargeting).

You can read the details under “Privacy Policy”. via the link”Cookies and TrackingAt the bottom of the page, you can learn more about the technologies and partner users and make the settings you want.

By clicking on the “Accept” button, you consent to the processing of your personal data for the stated purposes. Your consent also includes your consent to the processing of data by selected partners outside the European Economic Area, for example in the United States of America. There is no comparable level of data protection, and therefore there are more risks to your data.

You may revoke your consent at any time with a prospective effect. Easier to go toCookies and TrackingAdjusts your choices. Previous processing is not affected by revocation of consent.