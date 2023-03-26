Synology BC500 and TC500: Security cameras from the NAS experts

Synology is particularly well known as a manufacturer of network storage devices. The company is far from pure when it comes to security cameras, so Synology’s network storage supports corresponding IP cameras. The manufacturer has now introduced two of its IP surveillance cameras, the BC500 and TC500 models.

Technically, both cameras are more or less identical, but the TC500 is a graduated camera and the BC500 is a bullet camera. Both cameras offer a maximum video resolution of 2880 x 1620 with a refresh rate of 30 frames per second. Challenging scenes should also be adequately viewable thanks to the HDR function.

The cameras are IP67 protected against damage caused by dust and water penetration. At night, the cameras should also provide adequate surveillance thanks to the built-in IR lights. The range of infrared lights is estimated at 30 metres.

The two cameras are connected via Ethernet, and the power supply is handled via Ethernet. According to the manufacturer, customers should also benefit from AI-assisted monitoring. This would make identifying people or vehicles particularly easy. Cameras must be able to be configured directly in the Synology Surveillance Station.

According to the manufacturer, no activation is required, and firmware updates should be possible on a schedule. Not only can recordings be stored over the network, but a microSD card slot is also available instead.

The cameras are expected to be available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from May or June.

