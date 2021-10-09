Switzerland will provide 3 curling teams for the 2022 Olympic Games

The Winter Olympics begin in Beijing in February. It is now clear who represents Switzerland in China among football.
With the Olympics on display in Beijing in 2022, the Swiss Olympic company has made the first choices. The curling teams Perret/Reus (mixed doubles), Trezoni (women) and De Cruz (men) will participate in the Olympic tournament in Switzerland.
Winter Games start in February
The Beijing Winter Olympics will begin at the beginning of February 2022. The first members of the Swiss Olympic Team have been selected for Beijing 2022. At the request of SWISSCURLING, the athletes have been selected by the Swiss Olympic Selection Committee.
The mixed doubles team consists of Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios. Alina Patz, Esther Neuschwander and Melanie Barbizat play alongside Skip Silvana Terenzoni. Part of the Skip Peter de Cruz men’s team are Benoît Schwarz, Valentin Tanner and Sven Michel.
The three teams defeated the competition in the national march. Perrett / Rios is coming to the Chinese capital for the second time in the Olympic Games. At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the two won the silver medal. Through their mutual interaction on the ice, they provided interesting insights into the sport of curling.
Silvana Terenzoni and Esther Neuschwander are also participating in the Olympics for the second time after 2018. Then her teammates Bates and Barbezat join the team and face the Olympic bid. Team Tirinzoni will travel to the Olympic tournament as world champions from 2019 and 2021.
Peter de Cruz’s team in Geneva managed to celebrate the bronze medal in Pyeongchang by winning the small final. After this success, Claudio Batz (brother of Alina Batz) left the team at his request. Since then, he has been replaced by Sven Michel. De Cruz’s team won the bronze medal at the 2021 World Cup in Canada.
The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022. An overview of the selected Swiss athletes can be found on the Swiss Olympic website.
