Switzerland, Sweden and the United States to top the Global Innovation Index in 2021

Geneva (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – September 20, 2021) Switzerland, Sweden and the United States are ranked by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). ) on Monday afternoon.

“Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom continue to lead in innovation rankings, all of which have been in the top five for the past three years,” the World Intellectual Property Organization said in a statement.

The top three countries follow the UK and South Korea, with the latter ranking in the top five this year. Russia ranks 45th after Thailand and Vietnam.

The World Intellectual Property Organization noted that the annual ranking is usually dominated by a few high-income economies, but middle-income countries such as China, Turkey and India are moving forward and changing the current landscape.

“This year’s Global Innovation Index shows that despite the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and livelihoods, many sectors have demonstrated remarkable resilience – particularly those that have embraced digitalization, technology and innovation,” said Darren Tang, Director General of WIPO. . .

From this ranking, WIPO concluded that the COVID-19 crisis demonstrated the importance of investing in science and innovation and demonstrated that post-pandemic growth can be driven by new ideas.