World

Switzerland receives 750,000 boxes of Moderna – View

May 8, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • One million people in Switzerland have been fully vaccinated.

    Keystone

    1/8

    One million people in Switzerland have been fully vaccinated.

  • Soon it will take over the role of the boys.

    Keystone

    2/8

    Soon it will take over the role of the boys.

  • Canton Zurich alone, pictured, Health Director Natalie Rikley, activated 180,000 appointments on Friday.

    Philip Rosser

    3/8

    Canton Zurich alone, pictured, Health Director Natalie Rikley, activated 180,000 appointments on Friday.

  • Archive - A nurse extracts a vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna against the Coronavirus in a possible situation using a syringe. Photo: Friso Gentsch / dpa

    Keystone

    7/8

    Another 750,000 cans of Moderna will arrive in Switzerland by the end of next week.

  • Along with those still in stock, the cantons will have 1.6 million cans at their disposal.

    Keystone

    8/8

    Along with those still in stock, the cantons will have 1.6 million cans at their disposal.

Switzerland broke the vaccination wall this week! According to the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), 1007,496 people in the country were fully vaccinated as of Friday. This means that 11.7% of the population has already received two doses of the vaccine and that they are protected from the Coronavirus for the time being. Nearly a million other received at least the first spades.

And it continues stitch by stitch: As Blick knows, Moderna has confirmed that it will deliver another 750,000 vaccine doses by the end of next week. The federal government informed the cantons of this matter.

READ  Russia begins withdrawing thousands of soldiers from Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *