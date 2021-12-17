World

Switzerland has a vaccine adapted for Omikron for sure

December 18, 2021
Esmond Barker

    … Moderna is conducting research on a vaccine adapted to Omikron at full speed

    The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote: “In accordance with applicable treaties, Switzerland always has the most current available vaccines from the respective manufacturer.”

    Experts believe that the Omicron vaccine will be ready within 100 days.

Omikron breaks down vaccination protection. Several independent studies show that after two doses of the mRNA vaccine, protection against the omicron variant is much lower than expected. This worries virologists, epidemiologists, and the general public.

After all: the immune protection against the new variant is good after a third dose. However, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna are already searching for new, adapted vaccines – which would work specifically against Omikron – at full speed.

