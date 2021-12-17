Switzerland has a vaccine adapted for Omikron for sure



2/6 … Moderna is conducting research on a vaccine adapted to Omikron at full speed





5/6 The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote: “In accordance with applicable treaties, Switzerland always has the most current available vaccines from the respective manufacturer.”

6/6 Experts believe that the Omicron vaccine will be ready within 100 days.

Omikron breaks down vaccination protection. Several independent studies show that after two doses of the mRNA vaccine, protection against the omicron variant is much lower than expected. This worries virologists, epidemiologists, and the general public.

After all: the immune protection against the new variant is good after a third dose. However, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna are already searching for new, adapted vaccines – which would work specifically against Omikron – at full speed.

Switzerland is entitled to the latest vaccine

The European Union has received 150 million doses of the modified vaccine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday. According to an existing contract, vaccines will be adapted to the new variants within 100 days.

New aura metrics: The Federal Council decided( 03:39 )

Has the European Union snatched the latest vaccines from under Switzerland’s noses? Mostly not. When asked by Blick, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote: “In accordance with applicable treaties, Switzerland always has the most recent vaccine available from the manufacturer in question.”

Brief approval procedure

The only reservation is the approval of the new vaccine from Swissmedic. Experts believe that the Omicron vaccine will be ready within 100 days. Then it’s the end of March.