Switzerland gives the green light for Monaco to join TV5 Monde

The Federal Council has mandated the Federal Department for Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) to sign the revised TV5 Monde Charter and the Switzerland Agreement regulating the terms of membership for the Principality. Monaco’s accession to the TV5 Monde television network will be confirmed once all member states sign the new charter and the agreement with the Principality of Monaco on the accession process. At the same time, Monaco, which did not yet have a public radio station, began building a national television channel focused on the news sector. The Société nationale de Programs Monte-Carlo Riviera (MCR) will be able to provide products to TV5 Monde from the second half of 2022.

TV5 Monde is a French multi-party television channel with 353 million households worldwide. Collaborating with TV5 Monde, this important francophone show, ensures that Switzerland’s audiovisual cultural assets and SRG products have a global view.