Switzerland Germany: reader reviews from Sommer, Xhaka and Co.

The best Swiss on the field, according to readers: top scorer Dan Ndoye. Photo: Keystone

Manuel Akanji and Granit Xhaka received sixth grade from our national team correspondents Florian Raz and Thomas Schäferle after the match against Germany. (Here you can read the combined results of the Germany match)

Our readers see it a little differently: No one has a higher average score than Dan Ndoye. The striker, who scored to make it 1-0 and with another fine move that almost made it 2-0, was awarded 5.5 for his performance instead of 5 like Raz/Cheverli.

Goal ahead for Switzerland: Dan Ndoya took advantage of Remo Freuler’s cross perfectly. Video: SRF

Directly behind Ndoye for our fans are defense chief Akanji and midfield strategist Xhaka. Our readers gave Akanji’s performance an average of 5.4, while Xhaka’s was 5.3.

All other players are below 5. Some show significant differences in Schifferle/Raz rating. Ruben Vargas received a grade of 4 from our on-field reporters, but for the fans, the striker’s performance deserved a 4.8. The difference is also large in the rating of Michel Absher (4.7 from the audience instead of 4) and the substitute Zaki Amdouni (4.4 instead of 3.5).

No one on the team received an unsatisfactory grade from our readers, but at the end of the scale there is Yann Sommer along with Al-Amdouni. This probably had a lot to do with his error on the Germans’ supposed opening goal. Fortunately for the goalkeeper (and Switzerland), the goal was disallowed after reviewing video images.

Yann Sommer did not look good: the supposed 1-0 win for the Germans was disallowed after VAR intervention. Video: SRF

