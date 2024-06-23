Switzerland Germany, EM 2024: Nati match in live tape

Swiss fans obey the police – and Yakin returns Shaqiri to the bench
Highlights from the finale: Switzerland plays host Germany to win the group. Match in live stream.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
Despite his goal against Scotland, Xherdan Shaqiri was forced to sit on the bench. In addition, coach Murat Yakin made another change compared to 1:1.
The German coach relies on the same starting lineup for the third time in a row. So the favorite does not take the Swiss seriously.
So fondue also tastes good with potatoes. And Shaqiri loves his Coke – impressions from Frankfurt.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
“Only to the train station” – that was the agreement. The police allowed the Swiss cheerleader suit to go that far. Even though she had already banned it. When they arrive at the train station, fans change onto the tram – as planned. This can become a game of patience, as colleague Kaji says: Trams only run when they are really full. This was announced with advertisements. And by complete they mean complete. Not a single inch was left free. But see for yourself:
Our colleague Kagi, who runs with us, says: The Swiss fan suit is now at the train station. Let’s see if fans will switch to trams as planned.
“Take off the Germans’ leather pants” and “Germany is tense” were the chants echoing at the march of the Swiss fans. If that doesn’t work…
He is the face of German fans in this European Championship: “The Saxophone Man”. This came up a few times during the tournament, and not without good reason.
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
Colleague Kaji’s report: Swiss police are also present at the front of the train. The fan suit is several hundred meters long, I estimate it to be about 700 metres, and is very quiet at least currently, with locals lining the roadside.
The German authorities had already banned the Swiss fan suit. Thousands of Nati supporters were still marching through the financial district towards the stadium at these minutes, as reported by their colleague Kaji on site. Which immediately leads to traffic jams. But see for yourself:
Switzerland vs. Germany – this is no ordinary matter. The “Big Canton”, as we sometimes call our neighboring country, leaves no one unaffected, especially when it comes to football. You either like the Germans or you don’t. For example, I used to hate Bayern. When it seemed to me in 2001 that Schalke would finally become champions – not the pampered Munich side – I ran around the area cheering. To this extent my reluctance was great. When I returned to the TV, I saw that Bayern could still do it. Schalke have just become the ‘Masters of Hearts’.
We have subjected the two countries to a great, and not entirely serious, comparison – from Beatrice Egli vs. Helene Fischer, to Deutsche Bahn vs. SBB, to Bratwurst vs. Currywurst. Small spoiler: The duel remained exciting until the last minute.
Switzerland is not only playing against the host country and other favorites for this tournament. Switzerland is also competing for first place in the group stage. after 3-1 win over Hungary And the 1-1 against Scotland However, they need a win to beat Germany who are still dropping points.
With one point against Germany, Switzerland qualified safely to second place in the round of 16. In the event of defeat, they could drop to third place – but for that to happen, Scotland will not only have to beat Hungary in the parallel fixture, but also have a better goal difference than Switzerland. After two matches, the Scots had a score of 2:6, while the Swiss had a score of 4:2.
Even if this unfavorable situation occurs for the Swiss, the team is supposed to qualify for the round of 16 with four points. Four out of the six third-placed teams make it to the last 16 of this European tournament.
This is what it looks like before the match in the first set:
Here you will find additional external content. If you consent to cookies being set by third-party service providers and that personal data is therefore transferred to third-party service providers, you can allow all cookies and view external content directly.
The best was saved for last – although we hope this is just the end of the group stage.
Switzerland hosts Germany today in the third match of the European Championship. This is actually linguistically correct. Murat Yakin’s side have home advantage, but the Germans are likely to form the majority on the field in Frankfurt, despite the arrival of thousands of Swiss once again.
Found an error? Report now.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Fulda Saints are strengthening themselves with players from the USA
Portugal Türkiye: Live tape of the EM 2024 match
Julian Nagelsmann can bring on any player against Switzerland