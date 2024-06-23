Switzerland Germany, EM 2024: Nati match in live tape

Switzerland is not only playing against the host country and other favorites for this tournament. Switzerland is also competing for first place in the group stage. after 3-1 win over Hungary And the 1-1 against Scotland However, they need a win to beat Germany who are still dropping points.

With one point against Germany, Switzerland qualified safely to second place in the round of 16. In the event of defeat, they could drop to third place – but for that to happen, Scotland will not only have to beat Hungary in the parallel fixture, but also have a better goal difference than Switzerland. After two matches, the Scots had a score of 2:6, while the Swiss had a score of 4:2.

Even if this unfavorable situation occurs for the Swiss, the team is supposed to qualify for the round of 16 with four points. Four out of the six third-placed teams make it to the last 16 of this European tournament.

This is what it looks like before the match in the first set: