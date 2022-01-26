Swiss women want to repeat the Sochi coup

At the Olympic Games in Sochi, the women’s ice hockey team won the bronze medal. Can this success be repeated in Beijing?
The delightful images are unforgettable when the Swiss women’s ice hockey team won the bronze medal at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. Repeating this exploit is a difficult proposition for Colin Muller’s team. The USA and Canada are still in a category of their own, and Finland ranks highest.
Last August in Calgary, the Swiss team proved they were on the right track when they reached the semi-finals for the first time since winning the bronze medal in 2012. They lost the third-place match against Finland 1:3. The Swiss women drew courage from this tournament, especially since the player First Alina Muller was missing after the second qualifying round match due to an ankle injury.
A lot has happened in women’s ice hockey in this country since Sochi. 13 of the 23 players are based in North America or Sweden. In Beijing, the Swiss team is ranked fifth in the world rankings in Group A, so it is certain that it will advance to the quarter-finals. Only then is it really dangerous for them.
The basics in brief
- In a few weeks the Olympic Games will begin in Beijing.
- Ice hockey women want to build on their success since 2014.
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”